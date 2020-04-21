Carolyn "Sue" Burnett Thran

Provided Photo

Carolyn “Sue” Burnett Thran entered Heaven’s gates on April 16, 2020. She was 77 years old.

Sue was born to the late Gertrude Patterson Burnett and Virgil Burnett on 04/14/1943 in Clovis, New Mexico. Her father worked in the mines and she grew up near small mining towns in New Mexico with her two brothers and two sisters. When she was 9-years-old, her family moved to Carson City, Nevada. She loved Nevada and vowed to never move again, a promise she kept.

Sue graduated from Carson High School in 1961. She was a homemaker until 1971 when she became a school bus driver for the Douglas County School District. While being a bus driver, she began taking classes and later became an Office Manager for a number of local businesses, most notably Bi-State Petroleum, Berry-Hinckley Industries, and Meek’s Lumber, from where she retired in 2012.

Nature was one of Sue’s greatest passions. She described the perfect day as getting up early in the morning, sitting on the back porch with her husband Bill, watching the sunrise, and listening to mother nature. She had many talents and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing, camping, and fishing. She was also a remarkable cook, baker, and cake decorator.

Sue was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, and had a deep love of family. Sue was a wonderful mother and said that being a mom was her biggest accomplishment in life. Sue was a devoted wife to Bill, the love of her life, and was blessed to be together with him for over 40 years.

Sue is survived by her husband, Bill Thran of Minden, NV, daughter Debbie Borda of San Francisco, CA, son Roger Borda (Pam) of Elko, NV, stepdaughters Jill Costantino of Las Vegas, NV, Teena Dowling (John) of Reno, NV, and Coleen Zepeda (Luis) of Gardnerville, NV. She is also survived by her sisters Nancy Larsen of Reno, NV, Lynda Kunter (Jim) of Carson City, NV, and brother Kenneth “Butch” Burnett (Sharon) of Carson City, NV, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John Robert Burnett, sons Marty and Patrick, daughter Tonia, and beloved dog, Pepper.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Douglas Animal Welfare Group at P.O. Box 1850, Gardnerville, NV 89410 or Animal Rescue Relay at 4204 Kyle Drive, Wellington, NV 89444.