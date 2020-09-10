Carmelita Esther (Bernal) Cooper

Our beloved and beautiful Mother was called to join her Lord in Heaven. She will be with her husband Herb Cooper.

We are not alone for Mom and Dad gave us each other. Daughters Nancy (Bruce) Park, Chris Cooper, Toby Valencia and son Joe (Bev) Cooper. Grandchildren Jason King, Jon (Kym) King, Skyler King, Erica (Mike) Carrubba, Kelli (Frank) Luster, Katie (Eric) Prestridge and Kylee Cooper. Great-Grandchildren Joshua King, Bodhi King, Emma Luster and Ethan Luster.

We are so grateful for everything our parents gave us, love, guidance and family.

A private service will be held.

Our Mother will be joining Dad at Riverside National Cemetery, California at a later date.

We want to recognize Carson Valley Senior Living Center for their amazing and loving care the staff gave our Mother.

Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. All of you are Awesome.