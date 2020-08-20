Bruce Howard Thomas

Provided Photo

On Sunday, August, 16, 2020, Bruce Howard Thomas passed away at the age of 77 at his home in Gardnerville. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle and stepfather.

Bruce was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 5, 1943 to Charles and Ruth Thomas. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Arizona in 1966 and did his graduate work at Syracuse University where he taught in the architectural college. He also headed an advertising and marketing firm, B.H. Thomas and Company and had an art studio in Hermosa Beach, CA.

In 1978 he started the Aerie Art Garden in Palm Desert, CA where he painted and sculpted full time. In the early 1990’s he made a trip to the Carson Valley, fell in love with the area and decided to buy property in Gardnerville. He lived his happiest days here and peacefully passed away with his last sight being his beloved Sierra Mountains.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father Charles, his mother Ruth and his first wife Clonard.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne, brother Charles, stepbrother Bill, a niece, a nephew and stepchildren.

There will be no services held, but will have a celebration of life in the spring.