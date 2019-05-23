February 28, 1926 - May 16, 2019

Bonnie Eloise Arnold was born in Modesto California and was raised by her maternal grandparents on their farm.

Bonnie traveled the United States while she and her husband Christopher Arnold built their business Princess Cabanas. Bonnie loved cats, dogs and birds, and had a laugh that was infectious.



Bonnie is survived by her son, Dale and daughter Pat .



She passed away in Gardnerville NV where she lived with her family.



All her family and friends will miss her