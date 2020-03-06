Billie Rae Boles, 77, of Gardnerville passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on February 19, 2020.

Those who knew Billie, know that she was selfless and opened her heart and home to all.

Billie was preceded in death by her one and only love, Allen, and her daughter Cindy Lou.

Billie is survived by her loving daughters, Lisa McGee and Karen (Steve) Stage, her sons Bobby (Kim) Boles of Minden and Nathan (Tara) Boles of So. Cal., 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Please join us at the Genoa Community Church on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1 PM to remember Billie.

Reception immediately following at the Genoa Town Hall.