Betty Lee Stanford Jan 22, 1931 – Oct 21, 2019

Passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Gardnerville Health & Rehab Center.

Betty was born January 22, 1931 in Ojai CA to William Franklin & Elizabeth Theresa Sawyer. Betty was their last living child of six.

On October 10, 1947, Betty married Grayson Stanford and they started a family in the Santa Clarita, CA area, then known as Saugus. Betty was a stay at home wife and mother active in all Grayson would do. Later supportive in the Girl Scouts of America, from Brownies through Cadet levels, with a can-do-it life skills attitude.

Betty also became a crossing guard at our local schools once all five kids were in school. Betty enjoyed crafting, whatever it be, she could do it; no pattern needed as she could make her crochet hook fly thru one project to another. While always giving a helping hand where needed and continued to support Grayson until he left to be with our Heavenly Father just before their 70th wedding anniversary.

Betty is survived by her children; Don Stanford, Glenn Stanford, Jana Stearns, Leta Momet and Neal Stanford, their spouses; Cathy, Sue, Richard, Rick and Connie ~four grandchildren Elizabeth (Jeremy) Glenn, Linsey (Charlie) and Cody ~ four great-grandkids: Joey (Robyn), Carter, Cassi and Jake & a great-great granddaughter Valerie.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Kindred Hospice who took such wonderful care of our mom, especially Janelle and Rey.

Betty will be missed by all who knew her kindness, she’s now with her love, Grayson, her parents, brothers and sisters and will soon be resting at Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary in Newhall CA.