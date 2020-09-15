Anje Albertine de Knijf

Provided Photo

Anje was born in the Netherlands September 9, 1950 and passed away peacefully in her Gardnerville home September 4, 2020.

In 1956 she and her family emigrated to the US. Their first stop was in Oklahoma, after a couple of years they moved to San Diego, where she attended SDSU. She moved to Hawaii before relocating to the beautiful Carson Valley.

She had many friends and loved the Carson Valley. She was active in local charities and helped the Carson Valley Community Food Closet obtain their new location. She said in lieu of flowers it would make her heart smile if donations would be made to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

She was a dedicated appointee to the Planning Commission and tried to make the town she loved a better place for all.

She was a successful real estate agent and worked with many great people at Coldwell Banker Itildo and Intero.

She loved to travel, cook, read and she had a built in magnet for loose dogs that would always jump in the car for a ride home or to the Douglas County Animal Shelter.

She left a lasting impression on so many people who she hopes will carry her spirit.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years Jason Kolenut, sisters Alexis Gill and Annette de Knijf, and brother Tom de Knijf.

A celebration of life will be held at later date when large gatherings are allowed and the air is clear.