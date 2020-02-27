Andre “Andy” Aldax January 21, 1934 ~ February 25, 2020

Andre “Andy” Maurice Aldax passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A native of Carson Valley, Andy was born on January 21, 1934 and lived his entire life on the family farm. He was a 1952 graduate of Douglas County High School, and made a successful living as a hard-working dairy farmer and rancher, and was proud of his Basque heritage.

Throughout his career, he served the agriculture industry in northern Nevada and Carson Valley as a director of the Carson Truckee Conservancy District for more than 20 years; a director of the Carson Water Subconservancy District for 53 years; a director of the Alpine Land & Reservoir Company for more than 30 years; board member and chairman of the Carson Valley Soil Conservation District; board member and chairman of the Upper Allerman-Virginia Ditch Company; member/director of the Douglas County Farm Bureau, American Dairy Association of Nevada and Northern Nevada Dairymen.

He was the first recipient of the Andy Aldax Award for Exemplary Service in Conservation and Protection of the Carson River Watershed. The award continues to be presented annually in his name.

He supported his community as a member of the Carson Valley 20-30 Club; a member and one-term president of the Douglas County School District board of trustees for eight years, and many other local organizations. He was a lifetime member of St. Gall Catholic Church, and a fourth-degree member in the Knights of Columbus Council 12845 Immaculate Heart of Mary Council.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol; his son Mark (Alison), daughter Julie Callahan (Scott), and son Gary; and his grandchildren Lindsey Aldax, Rachel Aldax, Seth Callahan and Lewis Callahan.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Jeanne Marie Aldax, and two older infant brothers, Jean Leon and Rene.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, Nevada 89410. A reception will follow in the pastoral center.

Donations may be made to the Douglas County Historical Society, 1477 Old US 395 N. Gardnerville, NV 89410 or St. Gall Church.

Arrangements are under the trusted care of Walton’s Funerals & Cremations, 775-783-9312.