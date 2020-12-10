March 14, 1986 – November 26, 2020

Amanda Marie Hyden, beloved mother, daughter, and sister, passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2020 at the age of 34.

Amanda was born in South Lake Tahoe, California to Debra and James Hyden on March 14, 1986. She grew up in Gardnerville, graduating from Douglas High School in 2004. She welcomed her daughter, Athena Jaymes Crisan, on May 3, 2017. Amanda regarded her daughter as her greatest achievement in life.

Amanda is beloved for her ability to tell it like it is, her sense of humor, and her limitless capacity to love others unconditionally. She was known for her dedication and contribution to veterinary care, which has helped countless animals and their families.

She is survived by her daughter, Athena; her parents, James and Debra; her brothers, David and Daniel Hyden; grandparents Vaughn and Veronica Doody; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and members of the Ricard family.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Charles Hooper Sr., Ted Hyden, and Joan Hooper; and her uncle, James Ricard Sr.

A celebration of Amanda’s life will be announced at a later date in the spring of 2021.

Her family would like to thank the community for its outpouring of love and support and for honoring the family’s privacy in this time of profound grief.