Alvin C Smith

Alvin C. Smith, age 90, died July 3, 2020 in Gardnerville, NV. He was born April 3, 1930 in Solon Springs, WI to Henry and Elizabeth (Story) Smith.

A resident of Duluth, MN most of his life, he lived in Gardnerville with loving his sister, Betty Landreth, for his last years. He is survived by sons Bruce (Rachnee) and Mike (Pam), daughter Michelle, grandchildren Brandy, Matthew and Maximilian, great grandchildren Eli, Taylor and Will.

A private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Solon Springs.