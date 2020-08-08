Alva Graydon Burton

Provided Photo

Alva Graydon Burton, 86, of Rexburg, Idaho, former resident of Nevada, died Tuesday, August 4th at his home with family. He was born to Donna DeLouris Allred and Alva George Burton in Afton, Lincoln County, Wyoming on May 14, 1934.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alva George Burton and Donna DeLouris Allred Burton, his wife, Patricia Obray Burton and a granddaughter, Michelle Lewis.

He is survived by his brother, George Robert Burton (Carol) and his sister, Kay Frances Burton Roper, his five children, Kenneth Graydon Burton (Stacy), David Lynn Burton (Shuen), Laurie Burton Pessetto (John), Sharlene Burton Lewis (John) and Kristine Burton Bacheller (Chuck), twenty-one grandchildren, and thirty-five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8th at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg Idaho. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Condolences may be sent online to http://www.flammfh.com