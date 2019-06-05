Alton “Al” J. Gunderson

Feb 11, 1917 – June 1, 2019Al was born on February 11, 1917 in Maxbass, ND and went to the Lord on June 1, 2019.After childhood and schooling Al moved with his family to Oregon where he attended the University of Oregon. Just prior to WWII he went to Los Angeles where he met and married Maurice Alsop in 1942. Soon after Al and Maurice moved to Utah where the family lived in Tooele and later Salt Lake City, where they raised their five children.Al was born the youngest of five “sons of Gunder” to serve during WWII. He served with the Army’s 77th (Statue of Liberty) Division in the Philippine’s and later with the Occupation Forces in Japan. He obtained the rank of Sargent and earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and WWII Victory Ribbon for his service.Al lived on his ranch in the Carson Valley since 1971 coming from Lake Tahoe where he lived for 10 years.Al is preceded in death by his wife Maurice, son Tony, grandson Benjamin Rudd and nine brothers and sisters.He is survived by 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren many nieces and nephews, and loving in-laws, all of which he enjoyed spending time with.The family gives grateful thanks to Al’s good friend Dave Porras for the companionship he provided during Al’s last years. The family would also like to thank Pastor Rich Lammay for the prayers and comfort he gave during Al’s final hours.Al was proud to be in the “Greatest Generation” and he will be missed by all who knew him.