Albert “Bud” Covert was born on 4/13/1924 in Pennsylvania and passed away peacefully in his Minden home on 3/8/2020. While attending Hollywood High School, he went on a blind date with Marjorie Theis whom he fell in love with and married a few years later.



Bud and Marjorie were lifelong sweethearts. When Marjorie developed Alzheimer’s later in life, he was always by her side; even when her memory went, her eyes would light up at the sight of him and he would sit holding her hand for hours.



Bud and Margie owned a dry cleaning business in Santa Monica CA and retired to Minden NV in the 1990s. They were world travelers, had the best sense of humor, and loved spending time with their family and many wonderful friends and neighbors from the Winhaven neighborhood.



Both are survived by their son Ned Covert and wife Cheryl, their 7 children (Cindy, Erik, Chuck, Wayne, Barbara, Tianna and Brianna) and 9 great grandchildren, their daughter Nan Ferlisi and husband Pete, their 2 children (Amber and Curtis) and 2 great grandchildren. His dear sister Jeannie McHale and her two children Pam and Brion also survive bud.

In Bud’s later years he especially loved spending time at the Carson Valley Inn where he made many good friends with the patrons and staff there; in his final days, he wanted to personally let them know how much they

all meant to him. Bud touched the lives of all he came across with his love, kindness, generosity and great sense of humor.

We love and miss you so much Papa!