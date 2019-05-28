Adrienne Glen Tiongco

March 23, 1940 ~ April 28, 2019

Born on March 23, 1940 in Oakland, California , passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada.

Adrienne is survived by her loving husband, David Tiongco, her five children Douglas Blau, Pamela Moon, David Blau, Theodore Tiongco, and Ronald Tiongco, sister Suzanne Dettner, six grandchildren Joshua, Jessica, and Devon Blau, Rachel Selwan, Natalie and Jacqueline Tiongco, three great-grandchildren Kayden, Scarlett, and Henry, and her dog, Jessie.

Everyone Adrienne met was a friend. Her love of life, family, friends, children, Elvis, travel, and her beloved pets brought joy and sunshine to her life and all of ours. Her approach to living a fun, full life and creating great memories for all in her life is what we will remember and cherish most.

Adrienne's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8th at 1:00 pm at the Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge #2670 located at 1227 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your favorite pet charity, a cause that Adrienne strongly believes in.