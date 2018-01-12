Zephyr Cove woman to seek commission seat

Longtime Zephyr Cove resident Janet Murphy announced she will run for Douglas County Commissioner from District 4.

She said she made the decision to get the county away from serving special interests and back to funding the peoples' priorities, road maintenance and storm water control.

"Our county has not planned ahead," Murphy explained. "The residents need a strong champion to advocate for them."

She said is also concerned with the continued lack of County transparency asking why "tiregate" was not discovered for so many years resulting in taxpayer dollars being misused.

Other concerns include inadequate County budget oversight, affordable housing, the Master Plan and the lack of realistic strategic planning.

Murphy is currently the administrator of the Tahoe Douglas Utility District and has held that position for the past 25 years.

During her tenure she has taken the District out of debt, given a rate reduction, and for the past 10 years kept the rates neutral.

Murphy said her extensive background in the county especially equips her "to tackle all facets of technical management, utility, and political issues involved in running a governmental entity here."

Her knowledge includes familiarity with the Nevada Revised Statutes, Nevada tax methodology, and Nevada Administration Code as well as policies, practices, and compliance requirements. Routinely she has coordinated with governmental entities such as the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection, TRPA, NDOT, Bureau of Health, Army Corps of Engineers, Nevada Conservation District, and GIDs.

"Her experience and unique background make her well-qualified to be the next District 4, County Commissioner," said campaign manager Jan Muzzy. The Campaign Team is eager to present to the community a great, well-qualified candidate.

Murphy will be announcing her candidacy at Casey's (next to Safeway at Roundhill) at 5:30 pm Thursday. Light refreshments will be served.

She will be launching her valley campaign 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Hamdogs, 1267 Highway 395, Gardnerville. Light refreshments will be served.

Learn more about Murphy by visiting her website JanetMurphy4Commissioner.com or calling 775-297-5555.