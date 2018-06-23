Young golfers play in first Elks tournament

Aspen Smokey and Tommy Walsh carded the top scores on June 9 at the inaugural Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Junior Golf Tournament at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Twelve players from an original field of 26 finished the tournament on a day dominated by high wind

Smokey, who just ended her sophomore year at Douglas High School, shot 49 to win the red tee flight. Gatlin Beronio and Larry Lang shot 54 to finish tied for second-place.

In the yellow tee flight, 9-year-old Tommy Walsh shot 44 to take first-place and Wyatt Prather shot 48 to place second.

In the green tee flight, Megan Crandall shot 68 for first-place and Hailey Vaillancourt shot 69 to place second.

Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge officials expressed gratitude to local businesses Hamdogs Restaurant and Sonic Drive-In for donations of gift certificates and gift cards for each of the young golfers who played in the tournament. Beau Server, head professional at the Carson Valley Golf Course, noted that this tournament is due to become an annual event.