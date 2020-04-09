‘You lick it you keep it’ doesn’t even work during coronavirus outbreak

Jennifer Walker

A woman was apparently mistaken in her belief that if you lick $1,800 in merchandise at a South Lake Tahoe grocery store, you get to keep it.

Jennifer Walker, 53, was arrested Tuesday at Safeway after she allegedly went on a licking spree that included groceries and numerous pieces of jewelry, according to a city press release.

South Lake Tahoe Police officers responded to the scene and were told by a store employee that the suspect put numerous pieces of jewelry from the store on her hands. The suspect then licked the jewelry and began to load her cart with merchandise.

Officers located Walker still in the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise and after further investigation, it was deemed she had no means to purchase any of the items.

Walker was arrested for felony vandalism and booked in the El Dorado County Jail without further incident.

Her bail is $10,000.