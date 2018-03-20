Flowers are poking their hopeful buds through the freshly fallen snow, birds are chirping and days will soon become warmer.

Spring is upon us in the Carson Valley, but how can you tell through all that white stuff?

The first day of spring is today and to celebrate the change in season the Record Courier posted this fill-in the blank on their Facebook page, "You know it's spring in the Carson Valley when___."

The post received a variety of great comments from followers and initiated some conversations.

"When The Record Courier tells us that it is spring," said Linda Smith on the post.

Now, many locals will argue whether the Carson Valley has such a season as the months of March through about April are typically the wettest time of the year with such dubbed names as "Miracle March," and "Surprise Freeze," but the mood-swing like weather of the Valley is one of its charms.

Recommended Stories For You

"Spring. That one day otherwise known as "green day" then it goes back to brown," said Becky Haelsig on the post.

Here are a few of our favorite responses based on likes and reactions.

"It's snowing and the sun is out." -Denis Lewis.

"When the sun is shining and warm and the mountain tops are covered in snow in the distance." -Verna Mejia.

"The daffodils are covered in snow." -Elaine Flynn.

"It snows." – Paula Lewis.

"The air is warm!" – Nora Lee Esparza.

"When the Meadowlark starts singing." – Neil A. Bishop.

"When the crab apples trees are white with blooms one day and white with snow the next." – Wade Masters.

"When everything starts budding, anxiously awaiting the last "surprise" freeze." – Debra Borowick.

"When you're out in the warm sun in the morning and it snows later in the day." – Terry Thomas

"There's six inches of partly cloudy on my porch."- JJay Ross

"Snow is in the forecast! Brahahahaha!"- Denise Anne Grant.

"When the temps stay daytime 60-70 and nighttime 40-50." – Jojo Cann.

"When the snow melts fast."- Laura Christensen.

"When the flowers start blooming and allergies ensue."- Jordan Colleen Hallstrom.

"The snowbirds return home."- Suzanne Hryn Corban

Clearly, green lawns are painted white instead and snowmen pop up around town more than blooming buds do.

In the Carson valley, spring means winter. For those who are not a local, we can see where the confusion would arise.

In fact, more precipitation is in the forecast for the rest of the week, beginning today.

According to Reno Meterologist Dawn Johnson periods of heavy mountain snow is likely with rain hitting the Valley through Friday. High winds are also probable.