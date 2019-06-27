Yosemite’s east entrance opens without restrictions on Monday

Tioga Road will open to unrestricted vehicular traffic 8 a.m. Monday, Yosemite National Park announced.

From now until the full opening Monday morning, vehicular access will continue to be available from 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. There will continue to be no stopping along the road and no overnight parking. Park Rangers will sweep the road after each open and closed period to make sure visitors are utilizing the corridor only to cross the Sierra. Bicycles will be allowed during daylight hours throughout the weekend.

The park implemented the limited opening the past couple of weeks to allow crews to remove snow, set up utility systems to open restrooms and facilities, and prepare for summer operations. This resulted in better protection of park resources with no day use of the area as operations were coming on line. Areas along the Tioga Road, and specifically Tuolumne Meadows, are ecologically sensitive areas and the full opening with restrooms available for visitors will mitigate many resource issues that were seen in past openings where the road was opened with no facilities available for the public.

Visitor Services such as general park information and restrooms will be available beginning Monday. Other visitor services, such as campgrounds, lodging, and the store and grill, will be opened incrementally throughout the month of July.

Yosemite National Park extends its gratitude to the visiting public for complying with the limited opening, and helping to protect the park’s precious resources.

Yosemite National Park is open year-round. All motorists should drive with caution and be aware of possible hazards in the roadway, including rocks, debris, and water. Tioga Road may be impacted by incoming storm activity, including snow and icy driving conditions, over the next several weeks. Tioga Road may temporarily close due to weather and unsafe driving conditions at any time. Tioga Road is a seasonal road through Yosemite National Park, typically open from late spring to early fall.