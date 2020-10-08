Yerington assisted living facility reports 34 out of 53 test positive for coronavirus

Lyon County officials have been notified that an assisted living facility, Mason Valley Residence, in Yerington had a high number of positive tests for COVID-19. It is reported that 34 out of 53 tests results were positive.

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page said his office has been informed that Mason Valley Residence is currently notifying family and guardians of the residents as well as employees. The facility had South Lyon Medical Center conduct the testing on Oct. 2.

Lyon County is working with South Lyon Medical Center, Carson City Health and Human Services and the Quad County Health Care Coalition to assist the facility to reduce the impacts and further spread of COVID-19 at the facility and in the community.

Lyon County urges the public who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.