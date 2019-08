NHP Photo

fatalwreck

The Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed that a crash just east of Highway 395 on Highway 208 resulted in one death.

One person was ejected from the single-vehicle rollover.

The crash was reported at 6:05 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Motorists are asked to watch out for emergency vehicles on scene.

The crash will be investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.