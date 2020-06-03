Wreck closes Highway 395 north of Minden

A blue vehicle suffered severe front-end damage in a collision north of Minden on Wednesday evening.

Kurt HIldebrand photo

Highway 395 was closed on Wednesday evening after a vehicle collision resulted in at least two people being transported for medical attention.

East Fork firefighters reported having to extricate the motorists from both vehicles.

The collision was reported at 5:53 p.m. and was located north of the intersection with Muller Lane.

Two of the victims from the collision were transported by helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center.

Traffic was detoured off the highway down Muller and Genoa lanes.