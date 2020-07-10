Work begins to clean up after 28.5 square mile Numbers Fire

A burned out trailer on the Blue Ribbon Ranch off Highway 395 across from Pine View Estates.

fireaftermath5

Despite gusty winds, firefighters were able to hold the line on the Numbers Fire and increase the line around it to 30 percent.

Crews helicoptered to the ridge top on Thursday were able to keep the fire high on the Pine Nut Mountains east slope where it burned through dense mahogany.

Large dust whirls danced across the burned areas due to atmospheric instability.

Lighter winds and a little cloud cover helped firefighters’ efforts on Friday to build and secure a perimeter around the fire, officials said.

Hand crews are patrolling the perimeter looking for any embers or heat that might rekindle when winds arrive again on Saturday.

“Islands of unburned trees and brush inside the fire perimeter continue to burn,” officials said. “While smoke may be visible for several days, these sections do not pose a risk for spread and will be allowed to burn out.”

Heavy equipment is beginning rehabilitation of dozer lines where containment is secure.

“Firefighters are following direction from land management partners to ensure the protection of cultural resources and wildlife habitat.”

The Pine Nuts are home to a small colony of bi-state sage grouse.

The fire claimed three homes and around three-dozen outbuildings.

Residents have returned home to clean up after the fire.