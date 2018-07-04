Woman’s body found in Gardnerville Ranchos

A woman’s body was found around noon Wednesday in a field off Dresslerville Road between Muir and Riverview in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Douglas County Undersheriff Paul Howell said the woman is believed to be 58 years old and had been at the scene for seven to 10 days.

Howell said a tentative identification of the woman has been made, and investigators will be contacting people who may have known her.

“The investigation remains active and no further information can be released at this time,” he said.