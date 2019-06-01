Woman killed taking photos at Eagle Falls

A woman was killed taking photos at Eagle Falls on Friday. North Tahoe Fire Protection District Photo

eaglefalls1

A young woman’s body was recovered from Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay on Friday after she slipped while taking photos and went over the falls.

According to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, emergency crews from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado Search and Rescue California State parks, Meeks Bay Fire Protection District, Truckee Fire Protection District and Squaw Valley Fire Departent also responded to the incident.

Rescuers warned visitors to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous places.

Even bodies of water that might not seem threatening are extremely cold from snowmelt.