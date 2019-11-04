Woman dies after going over the edge of Tioga Pass Road

A 19-year-old Stockton, Calif., woman was killed when she went 400 feet over the edge of the Mono County highway leading to the eastern entrance of Yosemite National Park.

The California Highway Patrol identified Kayla Vallez as the driver of a 1997 Honda Accord that was westbound on the highway about six miles from Highway 395 near Lee Vining.

Vallez was wearing a seat belt when the vehicle went over the side and overturned several times.

The wreckage was discovered 10:55 a.m. Sunday after a motorist stopped at a scenic overlook and spotted the Honda. Authorities don’t know when the collision occurred.

Mono County Search and Rescue climbed down the embankment and confirmed Vallez was the only occupant.