Woman arrested after Tahoe crash

A Florida woman was taken into custody after a single-vehicle crash at Highway 50 and Cave Rock just after midnight on Wednesday.

Stephanie G. Gerdjikian, 24, was booked into Douglas County Jail on a felony charge of driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm and driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Gerdjikian was driving a 2009 Honda Civic when the crash occurred at 12:24 a.m.

Trooper Matt McLaughlin said there were no serious injuries as a result of the wreck, but that impairment was suspected and is being investigated.

Gerdjikian was released Wednesday.