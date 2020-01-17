Winter’s first big storm delivers

A winter storm that brought up to a half-foot of snow to Carson Valley on Thursday afternoon created slick roads that sent vehicles sliding across Douglas County.

Icy conditions caused several vehicles to slide into ditches along Johnson Lane on Friday morning. Douglas County deputies dealt with around a half-dozen damaged vehicles, including a sport utility on its side. The road was closed down to one lane while multiple tow trucks cleared the wreckage.

The driver of a semi transporting sporting goods received a head injury when the truck tipped over on Highway 395 near Leviathan Mine Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center for treatment.

There were several instances on Thursday where vehicles slid into one another along Highway 395, but most of the vehicle collisions in the county occurred at Lake Tahoe.

A Douglas County deputy reported Glenbrook Road was so slick he advised that medics use another route if they had to respond to the Tahoe community.

A stalled van in the middle of Highway 50 at the intersection with Kingsbury Grade around 3:40 p.m. snarled traffic at one of the busiest, and snowiest intersections in the county.

While nonessential state and county workers were given an early out, snowplows had just begun their work to clear the roads.

Two Thursday evening events were cancelled in Genoa due to the storm.

The first radon session scheduled for the Genoa Town Hall was set back to Feb. 27. A Feathers and Furs Program at the River Fork Ranch in Genoa on raptors was cancelled and will be rescheduled.

“We didn’t want the speaker who lives in Reno on the road, nor the folks who normally attend our events,” Birding Under Nevada Skies Owner Jim Woods said.

The storm opened with blustery weather early Thursday morning with high winds approaching 50 mph.

Snow began to fall in Carson Valley around 1 p.m.

Temperatures dropped 16 degrees in two hours between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. hitting the freezing mark at Minden-Tahoe Airport, which recorded a 55 mph blast around lunchtime.

Carson Valley school children got a late start on Friday as Douglas County School buses chained up to deal with slick routes.

Minden received 4 inches of snow from the storm, which was the first measurable precipitation for the month in the county seat. The snow had .3 inches of moisture in it.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported Friday that 14 inches fell over the previous 24 hours. Kirkwood reported 15 inches over 24 hours with 7 inches falling over night.

Those totals bode well for the resorts going into the Martin Luther King Day weekend and so does the forecast.

Expect partly sunny skies today and Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and light breezes in Minden. Monday will be mostly cloudy with the high forecast to hit 51 degrees. There’s a chance of rain early Tuesday with snow levels at 5,600 feet in time for the morning commute.