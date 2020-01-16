Winter storm to bring 6 feet of wind

High winds coming off the Carson Range on Saturday morning rolled over one Foothill resident’s propane tank and scattered construction materials.

Sam Present said Saturday’s wind blast toppled his Adirondack chairs and a couple of half-wine barrels filled with dirt and plants.

He said he’s strapped down the tank in preparation for the impending storm.

That’s just a sample of what Carson Valley is looking at for today as the first real winter storm of 2020 arrives.

While the Foothill gust may very well have been a microburst, winds along Highway 88 are anticipated to hit up to 65 mph starting early this morning and lasting until early this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, south winds of 25-35 mph are anticipated in a high-wind warning between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees, fences and powerlines leading to power outages,” the warning said. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles with travel vehicles with travel restrictions possible.”

Wind prone locations like southern Carson Valley are expected to see strong winds.

For Valley residents, the strongest winds are expected to hit around 4 a.m. with powerful gusts arriving after daybreak ahead of the cold front with gusts forecast 50-60 mph, with some spots hitting 70 mph or higher.

“These speeds are likely to cause some damage across the region, as well,” meteorologist Marvin Boyd said. “Fences will be the most susceptible structures, but some localized damage to homes is possible.”

The front is expected to arrive by mid-afternoon today with a possibility of snow or rain before it hits.

Some light accumulations up to an inch before it melts off are possible below 5,000 feet.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada with between 6-12 inches of snow possible at Lake Tahoe and up to 2 feet falling along the Sierra crest.

Forecasters say high winds could cause white-out conditions at times.

While a dusting of snow fell in parts of Carson Valley early Monday morning it wasn’t enough to register in Minden where records have been kept since 1906.

As of Wednesday morning, no precipitation has fallen in the Douglas County seat in 2020.

High temperatures are running about 5 degrees warmer than average so far for the month, while lows are running 3 degrees warmer than average. A low temperature on Wednesday morning of 10 degrees helped bring that average up a bit.