Wine Walk rocking Gardnerville

The Mo'z Motley Blues Band performs in front of Joyce's Antiques on Main Street in Gardnerville for the Third Thursday Wine Walk. Kurt Hildebrand photo

wine walk

The Third Thursday Wine Walk is underway in downtown Gardnerville under sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Down at The Record-Courier Center, Mo’z Motley Blues Band is rocking out in front of Joyce’s Antiques.

The wine walk is scheduled to last until 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sponsored by Main Street Gardnerville, wine walk tickets are available at Big Daddy’s Bike Shop, 1546 Highway 395, and at the Gardnerville Station in the S-Curve.

Tickets are $20, including a commemorative glass or $15 if you bring your own wine glass.

Registration booths close at 7 p.m.