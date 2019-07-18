Wine Walk rocking Gardnerville
The Third Thursday Wine Walk is underway in downtown Gardnerville under sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.
Down at The Record-Courier Center, Mo’z Motley Blues Band is rocking out in front of Joyce’s Antiques.
The wine walk is scheduled to last until 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sponsored by Main Street Gardnerville, wine walk tickets are available at Big Daddy’s Bike Shop, 1546 Highway 395, and at the Gardnerville Station in the S-Curve.
Tickets are $20, including a commemorative glass or $15 if you bring your own wine glass.
Registration booths close at 7 p.m.