Wind likely culprit in major power outage

A dust cloud blows through Minden and Gardnerville on Sunday morning as the wind picks up. Kurt Hildebrand photo

A power outage is affecting 2,272 Douglas County NV Energy customers, mostly in Gardnerville and the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The outage was first reported at 1:12 p.m. and NV Energy’s web site is estimating power will be restored to most customers by 3:30 p.m.

Damage to equipment is being listed as the cause as a blustery storm arrives in Carson Valley.

The outage spread to Charter Spectrum customers, who lost Internet at about 1:30 p.m.

Minden-Tahoe Airport experienced a 44 mph gust around noon on Sunday. Winds have been blowing out of the south at 20-30 mph with gusts in the 40s.

A wind advisory is in effect in the Valley through 8 p.m. tonight.