Wind-driven ash prompts Numbers Fire site calls

Dust from Numbers Fire in the Pine Nuts appears on the Alert Wildfires camera at the Ridge Tahoe.

Firefighters have responded to at least two reports of new fires in the Numbers Fire burn area that turned out to be blowing dust.

A Wildfire Alert camera at the Ridge Tahoe showed clouds of ash rising off the fire site.

An earlier call was determined to be a large ash devil whirling across the burn in the Pine Nut Mountains.

A severe thunderstorm warning expired for South Lake Tahoe with hail and gusty winds of up to 40 mph. The warning was issued around 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a statement at 3:40 p.m. that residents of Carson Valley could see lightning, heavy rain, hail and gusty winds, along with sudden drops in temperature.

Residents are warned to seek shelter in case of a thunderstorm.