4 p.m. Update: Wildfire burning above Topaz Ranch Estates prompts evacuation notifications

A fire in TRE is estimated to be 60 acres and is continuing to burn uphill in Topaz Ranch Estates.

Fire continues to burn

Residents in the path of the 100-acre Canyon Fire are being advised to evacuate their homes.

Notifications are being conducted east of Canyon Drive and Sandstone.

An evacuation Center has been set up at the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center on Carter Drive. More than two dozen homes are located along Sandstone in the vicinity of the fire.

First reported at 1:45 p.m. fire agencies from Douglas, Lyon, Mono, Carson City and Truckee Meadows are respondeding to the blaze.

Afternoon winds have been driving the fire along the northern edge of TRE.

Douglas County deputies and Sheriff’s Search & Rescue members are responding to a 100-acre fire in Topaz Ranch Estates to begin evacuation notices.

Reported at 1:45 p.m., the Canyon fire quickly spread from Minnehaha Canyon near Sandstone Drive.

The fire is burning north along the ridge above the community in southern Douglas County. There have been no reports of homes lost.

Authorities are preparing for the possibility they may have to notify residents to voluntarily evacuate homes in the path of the blaze.

Winds at the base of the fire are reported to be 5-10 mph blowing north. Firefighters almost had forward progress stopped when a wind shift blew the fire back up toward the ridge.

The fire was first reported at about 1:45 p.m. East Fork firefighters are in charge of the blaze with help from surrounding jurisdictions, including Antelope Valley, Lyon County and Carson City.

The Nevada Division of Forestry has a helicopter and a tanker en route to aid in dousing the blaze.

An air tanker and a helicopter are en route to the scene, along with at least one hand crew.

The fire is burning away from homes at this time. At least one person reported a vehicle was seen near where the fire started in Minnehaha Canyon near Sandstone.

