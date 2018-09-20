Wild horse meeting tonight in Pine Nuts

IF You Go

An update on the status of work on keeping the Fish Springs herd in the Pine Nuts is 6 p.m. tonight at the Fish Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

It has been more than two months since about 300 people turned out at a meeting at the fire station on July 12 to protest an impending roundup by the Bureau of Land Management.

In the weeks since that session, members of the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates met with federal officials in what appears to be a successful effort to head off the roundup.

Campaign-style signs advocating keeping the horses in the Pine Nuts have popped up across Carson Valley.

Schwadel said the update will include an outline for the proposal presented to the Interior.

No roundup has occurred since the advocates met with the Department of Interior.

The last time a large roundup of wild horses occurred was when the BLM rounded up 67 wild horses in November 2010, including a band living in Fish Springs.

In the aftermath of a November 2010 roundup of horses, meetings were held where other ideas were discussed.

One of those ideas was a pilot program to dart the horses with a contraceptive to reduce the number of foals.

In 2014, the program was approved by the BLM. It was funded with donations and volunteers supplied the labor.

A proposal to round up the horses in 2015, was halted by a federal lawsuit, but the BLM continued to use the contraceptive.

However, darting has resumed, with as many as three-dozen mares darted during 2018 by volunteers using donations.