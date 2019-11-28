Superintendent Teri White joins the ranks of Douglas County educators who have received statewide accolades.

On Saturday, the Nevada Association of School Boards named White Superintendent of the Year.

White was appointed superintendent in 2015 after the retirement of Lisa Noonan.

“I am most humbled yet very proud to be honored by my colleagues within the Nevada Association of School Superintendents and among the member districts of the Nevada Association of School Boards,” she said. “Educating and serving students has been my life aspiration and it is such an honor to be recognized for that work. It is especially rewarding on the heels of the great work our schools are doing with improved student achievement. I am very lucky to be able to work alongside and in support of the wonderful educators in our district.”

White and the Douglas district were singled out by State Superintendent Jhone Ebert in September for work to improve English learner performance.

State education officials said the district took a hard look at the data it gathered through its assessments and then held district-wide training for administrators on analyzing that data.

The district increased its English Language Proficiency Assessment by 9.3 percent.

“Everyone can learn from what Superintendent White did in Douglas and emulate their efforts,” Ebert said. “Not only did EL students benefit from their efforts to use data and align goals for educators and students, it also lifted up the entire district.”

White served for a year as director of human resources in the county before getting the top job.

She has a long history working in Nevada schools having served as principal of Dayton High School and Lyon County’s associate superintendent of educational services. She was also Mineral County superintendent before moving to Fall River, Mass., to serve as principal of a K-5 school for two years. Douglas County was her first stop when she returned to Nevada.

She is the third superintendent to be hired from within the district.

Of the eight school superintendents who have served Douglas County, five of them have received state accolades.

She joins Greg Betts, Pendery Clark, John Soderman and Lisa Noonan among the state’s recognized leaders.