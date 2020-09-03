Where’s the smoke coming from? Everywhere

Smoke obscures the view down Esmeralda Avenue in Minden on Thursday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

Visibility at Minden-Tahoe Airport was down to five miles on Thursday morning as more smoke drifted into Carson Valley.

Air quality at the gauge located in Ranchos Aspen Park was at unhealthy levels, reaching 174 as of 10 a.m.

A gauge at Woodfords indicated smoke was at 171, or not far behind while the a sensor in Johnson Lane read 148, and appeared to be dropping at 10 a.m.

Smoke from California fires drifted into the Valley from the south and cut the corner of Western Nevada from Verdi to southern Antelope Valley.

Smoke is drifting into Carson Valley from the numerous fires burning in Northern California.

Despite the air quality in Woodfords, community coronavirus testing was underway for Alpine County through 3 p.m.

Alpine Public Health Officer Richard Johnson said there was plenty of capacity for Alpine residents to be tested before the Labor Day weekend.

Alpine is one of only three California counties that have are officially listed as minimally affected by the virus.

On Monday, the county’s museums, restaurants and bars were permitted to expand their services.

Johnson pointe out that residents and visitors still must be careful, as it would only require two cases in two weeks to bring the tiny population to a substantial rating.

Alpine has only reported two coronavirus cases since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.