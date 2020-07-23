Western Nevada offers new four-year degree

Western Nevada College is offering a four-year Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Organization and Project Management that provides a career advancement pathway for students who’ve earned an associate degree. The Bachelor of Applied Science degree blends leadership and management studies with 21st century skills such as project management and data informed decision making.

“We are pleased to offer a new four-year degree in the WNC business program,” said Dr. J. Kyle Dalpe, WNC Provost and Vice President of Finance. “This one is especially exciting because it is all online, allowing students to access the program remotely, which is becoming more and more important to provide access to higher education.”

The degree will be offered in eight-week blocks and is completely online.

The degree was approved by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents earlier this spring. With the new bachelor degree in place, graduates will be qualified to provide leadership to a variety of organizations, including for- and not-for-profit small businesses and corporations. This degree will provide students with the leadership scope and working knowledge of project management development and implementation to fill the U.S. and Northern Nevada gap while contributing to the economic development of the region.

Primary responsibilities in this professional career pathway are planning, organizing and orchestrating the completion of designated projects for a business and ensuring that they are completed on time and within budget parameters.

Because this is an online degree, students will be able to work in their field of interest while working toward their bachelor degree.

“Pursuing this degree while employed provides the opportunity for students to immediately apply what they’ve learned to the workplace, adding value to their organization. The degree is designed to enhance the concept of theory and practice,” said WNC Director of Professional and Applied Technology Georgia White.

Students who’ve earned an Associate of Applied Science degree focused on specific skills and trades while completing their AAS degree. The Bachelor of Applied Science degree offers those individuals access to a bachelor degree in two years.

Requirements for entrance into the Bachelor of Applied Science in Organization and Project Management program include:

An associate degree from a regionally accredited institution with an overall GPA of 2.0

Bachelor degree requirements may include NSHE general education requirements not included in all AAS degrees

An English 102 class (3 credits)

Math (3 credits)

Natural science (6 credits and includes at least one laboratory experience)

Social Sciences or Humanities/Fine Arts (9 credits)

Students transferring from another state are required to take U.S. and Nevada Constitution classes

The national average wage for graduates with this degree is more than $80,000 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Nevada, the annual mean wage is $43,550 to $68,970.

For information about the degree, go to https://www.wnc.edu/degree/bas/organization-project-management/.