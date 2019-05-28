Western Nevada Douglas campus preparing for fall

The Bently Campus in Minden is the home of Western Nevada College in Carson Valley.

Western Nevada College

While the school year is reaching its conclusion for many high school seniors and college students, preparation for Western Nevada College’s fall semester is well underway.

For those who have questions or need advisement about attending WNC or how to proceed with their education, Tricia Wentz, the college’s outreach coordinator and counselor, will be available to meet on the Douglas campus by appointment throughout the summer.

“I will be available to meet with anyone, including high school students or parents interested in dual enrollment and Jump Start,” Wentz said. “I can provide information about Douglas, Carson and online classes, degrees and certification programs, give the Accuplacer placement test, review transfer credits, provide career counseling, advisement and assist with course registration. If they have questions about how they should prepare for the meeting or test, I would encourage them to email me.”

To make an appointment with Wentz, email her at tricia.wentz@wnc.edu.

WNC understands the busy schedules of individuals in Douglas County. They can choose to take classes in person on the Douglas or Carson campuses, or online at times they prefer. For a complete listing of classes offered on the Douglas and Carson campuses and online, go to http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/#douglas.

Anyone planning to attend WNC for the first time this fall, can apply for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

Fall semester begins on Aug. 26.