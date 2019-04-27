West Fork under flood advisory

Motorists commuting between Gardnerville and Lake Tahoe on Mottsville Lane might get their wheels wet this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the West Fork of the Carson River for late Friday and Saturday nights as warm temperatures continue to melt snow in the mountains.

Forecasters are predicting minor flooding of the fields in western Carson Valley, which could affect east-west roads, particularly Centerville and Mottsville lanes.

The West Fork rises in Alpine County near Carson Pass and travels through Hope Valley before entering Woodfords Canyon.

Once it arrives in the Valley, its waters are diverted into several ditches and canals used to irrigate Valley fields.

Looking at a map, it's difficult in some instances to see where the river ends and ditches begin. One of the largest diversions is Brockliss Slough which crosses Highway 88 well south of Kimmerling Way. The Slough then feeds other waterways such as the Fredericksburg, Big Ditch and Park and Bull Slough.

Recommended Stories For You

Even the state was confused when it listed a bridge replaced on Muller Lane last year as crossing the West Fork, when it was really crosses one of the sloughs.

The West and East forks of the Carson River meet just south of Genoa Lane.