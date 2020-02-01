Weekend weather to under go big change

Genoa, Nev. — The forecast calls for a 37-degree drop over two days along with a chance of snow on Sunday.

Opening with a 69-degree high temperature under mostly sunny skies on Saturday, the wind is forecast to be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Today’s high is unlikely to surpass the record high temperature of 77 degrees set in 2003.

Sunday is expected to start with widespread gusty winds and a possibility of rain that could turn to snow as the cold front arrives around 10 a.m.

Southwest winds of 15-20 mph will increase to 25-30 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 40 mph. There could be winds up to 50 mph as the front passes.

High temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s on Monday with lows hitting 12 degrees.

“Add the cold north wind expected on Monday and it’s going to feel like a whole different season to start the week,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Zach Tolby said.

Warm ground conditions are likely to melt off the snow as it falls on Sunday, with less than an inch falling before 9 p.m.