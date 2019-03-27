Weather snarls Sierra traffic

Kingsbury Grade was a mess this morning after a snowstorm left slick conditions near the top.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff's Office are working to clear the road after two injury collisions at 8:10 and 8:25 a.m. near Buchanan.

In Mono County, the California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality after a vehicle went 350 feet over the side near Conway Vista.

Located just north of Mono Lake, Mono County Sheriff's Office is responding to the 6:41 a.m. collision with a coroner and animal control for an injured dog.

The CHP also responded to a stuck vehicle on Highway 88 near Red Lake. The road is clear after officers got the vehicle unstuck and followed the driver back down the hill at 8:46 a.m.