Weather Service issues first red flag warning for fire danger

The first red flag warning in the Sierra Front has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say gusty winds and low humidity will increase the danger of fires spreading from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Weather Service, southwest winds will be blowing 15-25 mph, gusting to 40-45 mph on Wednesday and 30-40 mph on Thursday.

Humidity is expected to drop to 8-15 percent during the breeziest 4-8 hours each day.

Some areas will see critical fire dangers as early as this afternoon and evening.

“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity, mainly in locations with dry fine fuels, grasses and shrubs.”

Residents are asked to avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting or campfires.