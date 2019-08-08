Weather Service warns thunderstorms developing

National Weather Service forecasters are tracking strong thunderstorms in the Sierra, Pine Nuts and further east this afternoon.

“Heavy rain, nickel-sized hail, cloud-to-ground lightning and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms,” forecasters said in a special statement issued at noon today. “This development is expected to continue into the early evening hours before the storms begin to dissipate.”

A dark cloud is moving northeast along the Pine Nut Mountains and the Sweetwater Range.

A flash flood warning was issued for eastern Mono and western Mineral counties, where at 12:42 p.m. Doppler radar indicated up to 2 inches of rain has fallen, which is expected to bring flash flooding near the junction of highways 359 and 167 south of Hawthorne.