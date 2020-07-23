Fire reported near Topsy Lane

Air support has been called into help a fast moving brush fire in north Douglas County by Topsy Lane.

East Fork Fire and Carson City Fire Department were called Thursday afternoon about 4:05 p.m. The fire was reported to be ready to jump Topsy Lane at 4:20 p.m.

Multiple fire engines and brush units are responding , structures are currently threatened.

At 3:36 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gardnerville.

This storm was nearly stationary, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain with water covering usually dry stream beds and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include Johnson Lane and the Fish Springs area.