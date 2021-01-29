Weather postpones Eagles & Ag tours

Eagles gather in a tree in Minden.

Linda Bridwell/Special to The R-C

While tonight’s dinner in Minden is still a go, the popular tours of Carson Valley conducted with Eagles and Agriculture have been postponed due to the weather.

Thursday’s reception and the Eagles & Ag Falconer’s Dinner on Friday went on as planned.

However, the snow storm that brought up to 9 inches to Minden on Thursday prompted the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce to delay the bus tours.

Chamber Director Alicia Main said she alerted those signed up for the tours on Thursday.

“We have made the difficult decision to postpone our field tours for this weekend’s 2021 Eagles and Ag events,” she said. “The in-field tours are simply not feasible given the amount of snow and moisture on the ground.”

Because participants were providing their own transportation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organizing committee determined that road conditions and parking would be difficult.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the birds and the scenery, not spend time getting their cars unstuck.”

The new dates have yet to be determined, and participants may either remain registered or receive a refund.

Main said she will contact those registered with the new dates.

To find out more or to sign up go tohttp://www.carsonvalleynv.org or call 775-782-8144.

Eagles & Agriculture, a combined effort of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, UNR Cooperative Extension, The Nature Conservancy, Lahonton Audubon Society and Valley ranchers, started in 2003.

In the last 18 years, it has introduced thousands of people to the Valley, its eagles and provided information about agriculture here.

Eagles are attracted by the afterbirth from calving and are the star attraction for the event that moved from February to January in 2017.