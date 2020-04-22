Washoe releases coronavirus numbers by ZIP Code

Incline Village has had more cases of the coronavirus than any other community at Lake Tahoe.

Incline has had 17 residents contract the virus according to a new map produced by Washoe County that shows the amount of cases in each zip code.

Douglas County shares ZIP codes with other jurisdictions in the Quad-County area. Most Indian Hills and Jacks Valley residents have a Carson City ZIP Code while most Topaz Ranch Estates residents would be counted with south Lyon.

Washoe County health officials reported 22 new cases Tuesday with nine recoveries. Eighteen residents have lost their lives due to virus-related symptoms.

“Residents should keep in mind that the data does not represent where residents contracted COVID-19, but rather where they are self-isolating,” said a county press release. “COVID-19 is spreading throughout our community. Just because one ZIP code might have more cases, that doesn’t mean it is a ‘hot spot.’”

The COVID-19 dashboard also breaks down age, gender, currently hospitalized, those released from the hospital, deaths and those who have recovered. Officials are working to include race and ethnicity. Not all patients provided that information because it is not required in order to get tested.

Washoe has administered 7,835 tests, which may include nonresidents that were tested there. To see the map, visit https://washoe.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=268cfb7642b0458a801533da7cf99a26