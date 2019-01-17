Washoe homicides similar to Ranchos cases

Both of the women killed in the Gardnerville Ranchos last week were shot, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Thursday.

Balaam held a press conference in Reno where Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley was present.

The Washoe County double homicide bears a resemblance to the two murders in the Gardnerville Ranchos, authorities said Thursday. Balaam wouldn’t confirm the Washoe County victims were shot.

Balaam said the investigation into the deaths at a home on La Guardia Lane in Southwest Reno prompted his office to contact Douglas County.

"Due to the similarities between the La Guardia case and the two recent homicides in Douglas County we immediately contacted Douglas Sheriff's Office detectives and surrounding law enforcement agencies," Balaam said. "All law enforcement agencies have been working together since (Wednesday) evening to determine what, if any connection, there may be between the two investigations."