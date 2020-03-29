Washoe County reports first coronavirus death

A readerboard at Highway 395 and Jacks Valley Road enourages residents to stay home on Saturday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

A man in his 40s was the first Northern Nevada death attributed to the coronavirus, the Washoe County Health District reported on Sunday.

Washoe Health officials are investigating the man’s contacts and whether he had any underlying health conditions.

In all Washoe County has reported a total of 107 cases, with 99 active cases and eight who have recovered and been released from self isolation.

As of Sunday morning, the number of active cases remained five each in Douglas County and Carson City, with one case in Lyon County, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

A fifth case was announced in Douglas on Saturday morning.

All 11 of those cases are still considered active. All the current cases are self-isolating in their homes and health officials are working to identify contacts.

Statewide there have been 15 deaths in 738 cases, most of whom have been in Clark County. In all, 9,150 tests have been conducted.