Washoe among tribes honored at Legislature

Washoe Tribe elder Dinah Pete will deliver the invocation at Tuesday’s Nevada Tribes Legislative Day.

She will be one of several tribal elders will deliver the blessings in both houses of the Nevada Legislature on Tuesday – part of a day of festivities planned for

Serrell Smokey, newly installed chairman of the Washoe Tribe, will deliver opening remarks.

A reception, presentations on the Stewart Indian School Living Legacy project and the State-Tribal Relationship and Tribal Consultation, a display of the under-construction Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum and a guided tour of Stewart Indian School are also part of the day-long program.

"The Nevada Tribes Legislative Day started in 2011 to recognize contributions American Indians have made to the prosperity and cultural diversity of Nevada and the United States," said Sherry Rupert, executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission. "It became law in 2013 that the second Tuesday of February during each regular legislative session be set aside to celebrate these contributions. It has been an honor to be a part of the day's creation and its continued growth over the last four sessions."

The activities start at 10 a.m. in Room 3100 of the Legislature Building, 401 S. Carson St., with a reception and welcome from Rupert. The Pyramid Lake Veterans and Warriors Organization will post the colors.

At 11 a.m., Aletha Tom, a tribal elder with the Moapa Band of Paiutes will provide the invocation at the beginning of the Senate floor session, while Dinah Pete will do the same to start the Assembly floor session.

At noon, back in room 3100, Chairwoman Laurie Thom will speak on tribal state relations and items of interest to tribes in the 80th Legislative Session and Rupert will give a presentation on the Stewart Indian School Living Legacy – the ongoing effort to revitalize the former Indian boarding school as a community resource. A display in the atrium of the Legislature will feature the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum and include pictures of Building 19 – the school's former bakery – which is planned to become an environmentally controlled storage facility for the museum. (It is part of a proposed Capital Improve Project legislators are considering this session.)

From 3 to 4 p.m., Nevada Indian Commission staff will lead a guided group tour of the Stewart Indian School, 5500 Snyder Ave., pointing out historical buildings and projects currently under way.