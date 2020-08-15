Warm week ahead in Carson Valley

Cows cool off in a canal off Mottsville Lane on Saturday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

Carson Valley residents are in for a hot week, but there’ve been hotter.

Temperatures are expected to climb to above 95 degrees in Minden and stay there until Friday.

But the best chance of setting a record for the high temperature won’t come until Thursday when the forecast high of 96 degrees comes within 2 degrees of the 98-degree record set in 2018.

Every other record high for the week cracked the century mark with two days in 2008 where the temperature hit 102 degrees.

With very warm temperatures, motorists are being reminded not to leave children and pets in vehicles for any amount of time.

With an ambient temperature of 93 degrees, temperatures within a vehicle can climb to around 125 degrees in a half-hour.

“Always look before you lock,” forecasters suggested.

“Heat impacts are likely for sensitive groups and those with limited cooling options for their homes. Make sure to hydrate and protect yourself and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.”

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for most of central California and Southern Nevada, with a heat advisory issued for Eastern Nevada.

There might be some chance of relief from showers and thunderstorms forecast after 3 p.m. in Carson Valley for today through Monday.